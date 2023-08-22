Scandrick, Joe

Scandrick, Jr, Joe Louis



Born August 29, 1974 in Dayton, Ohio to Joe Louis Scandrick Sr of Newnan, Georgia and Sheila Scandrick of Dayton, Ohio.



Having confessed his faith in Christ, he was called home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2023.



He was employed by General Motors Corporation and worked many years until closure.



Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Scandrick of Newnan, GA; maternal grandparents, Jessie and Atha Crenshaw; and mother-in-law, Donna Cardwell.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 15 years LaQuita Scandrick; son, Joe Louis Scandrick III; daughters, Kelby and Kamaura Scandrick; grandchildren, Joe IV, Marlei, Malaia and D'ola. He leaves to mourn sister, Deshay Scandrick, brothers, Shawn Scandrick of Atlanta, Georgia and DeWayne Scandrick of Dayton; father-in-law Howard Dillard of Dayton; grandmother, Lizzie Scandrick of Newnan Georgia, sisters-in-law, Yolanda (Fredrick) Mullins, LaTosha Core, Shatima Newman and Rubie (Chuck) Hill; cousins, Deborah Kirksey and Jeffrey(Marsha) Grider of Dayton, Ohio; best friends, Fred Mullins, Carlos Fields, Richard Goshay, Patrick Seabury and Cory Gantt; and a host of loving cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.



Joe loved to play and watch basketball and football with love for his Cincinnati Bengals. Joe had a quiet demeanor about himself and a loving spirit, He will be missed by all.



Funeral service will be held at 11am, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1720 Linnbrook Dr., with Reverend C. Haddix, Jr. officiating. Viewing one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



