Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

SCALZO, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCALZO, Mary Jo

Age 71, of Springboro, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on January 8, 2022, at St. Mary of the

Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. A Celebration of Mary Jo's life will be held at a later date. For complete remembrances and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
2
MILLER, Sue
3
LYMAN, Gail
4
EVANS, GEORGE
5
BARKER, Donna
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top