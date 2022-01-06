SCALZO, Mary Jo



Age 71, of Springboro, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on January 8, 2022, at St. Mary of the



Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. A Celebration of Mary Jo's life will be held at a later date. For complete remembrances and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

