Scaggs, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Scaggs, age 70, of South Charleston, passed away January 27, 2024. He was born December 17, 1953, the son of the late Robert and Barbara (Roth) Scaggs Sr. Bill was a graduate of Northeastern High School and JVS. He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece; Jennifer Scaggs and brother-in-law; Mike Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Peggy (Roberts) Scaggs, a brother; Robert Debbie) Scaggs Jr., a sister; Belinda Perkins, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Debbie and Gary Bradley, nephews; Scott Mathews, Rob (Heather) Scaggs, Chester Perkins Jr. and several great nieces and great nephews. Bill loved working on old cars and going to car shows. Funeral services will held at 11:00 AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com