Saylor, Gerald L. "Jerry"



SAYLOR, Gerald L. "Jerry", age 88, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Fairmont Senior Living Center. Family will greet friends from 9:30am-11:00am Tuesday, August 29 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, Jerry's services will be live streamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Jerry will be laid to rest in Centerville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/