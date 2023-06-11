X

Saurber, Richard

Obituaries
Saurber, Richard Frederick

SAURBER, Richard Frederick, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Villages of Huber. Richard was a Graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School class of 1961, University of Dayton Graduate class of 1965, Wright State University Graduate class of 1975 and attended Michigan State University. He was a teacher at Studebaker Junior High School, retiring after 30 years. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dick & Florence Saurber; daughter, Jill Taylor-Myers; grandson, Matthew T. Rubin; and brothers, Tim & Ron Saurber. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Saundra "Sonnie"; son, Mark (Suzanne) Taylor; brothers, Fred (Sherry), Tom (Tammy), John, Gerry (Paula), Jim (Cassie) and David (Vivian); sisters, Sandy (Vince) Vilkoski, Carolyn (Bryan) Remke, Diane (Matt) Arminio and Jennifer (Mark) Conese; grandchildren, Ryan (Lexie) Myers, Nicole (Erik) Taylor, Lindsay Rubin; 4 great-grandchildren; 39 nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Memorial service 2 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 PM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to DayCity Hospice or The Alzheimer's Association in Richard's memory.

