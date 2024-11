Saunders, Ronald C



Capt. Ronald C. Saunders (73) died 10/18/24. Survived by wife Anita, daughter Jennifer Russell, & son Gregory. Mass on 11/13/24 @ 10:30 am @ St. Paul's RCC, Englewood, OH. Followed by military honors at Dayton Nat'l. Cem. @ 1:00 pm.



