Saunders, Homer Charles



Homer Charles Saunders age 80 passed away Wednesday October 18, 2023. He was born in Homestead, PA to the late Homer Clark and Georgia Fern (nee Maple) Saunders. On August 29, 1970 in Norwood, OH he married Gayle James. He retired from General Motors, after 35 years of service, as a supervisor. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hamilton and Cape Coral, Fraternal Order of Moose in Cape Coral, American Legion of Cape Coral, and a member of the Fort Myers Elks 1288. Homer is survived by his wife of 53 years Gayle Saunders; six children Tammy Norman of CA, Mike Saunders of Hamilton, Deanna (Roger) Elliott of Hamilton, Brian (Rachel) Saunders of Florida, Lisa (Richard) Franco of Blue Ash, Len (Katherine) Calderwood of FL; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother Harold (Joy) Saunders of Hamilton; one sister Georgia "Jo" (Gary) Goins of Hamilton, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, OH 45013 Friday October 27, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Rick Rhodus officiating. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.



