Saunders, Donnie L.

Dec 19, 2024
age 74, departed this life Dec. 4, 2024. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 Noon, Memorial Service to follow 1 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Rd. Huber Heights, OH 45424. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Foundation-Donnie Saunders Memorial Fund, #9187. HHRoberts.com.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

