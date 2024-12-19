Saunders, Donnie L.



age 74, departed this life Dec. 4, 2024. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 Noon, Memorial Service to follow 1 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Rd. Huber Heights, OH 45424. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Foundation-Donnie Saunders Memorial Fund, #9187. HHRoberts.com.



