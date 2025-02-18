Satariano, Patricia

SATARIANO (Kessler), Patricia A.



Patricia A. (Kessler) Satariano, age 83, of Clifton, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born April 1, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to John W. and Hazel A. (Fann) Kessler.



Patricia graduated from Julianne High School, Class of 1959, and studied art at the University of Dayton with the intention of becoming a medical illustrator. She met her future husband, Anthony C. Satariano, and became an Army wife for a short time before starting a family. Together with her husband, they traveled across the country searching for antiques until they fell in love with the Clifton, Ohio area, and decided to move here to raise their family. Patricia was very active in the family business, the Historic Clifton Mill, especially in working behind the scenes and building and maintaining the famous Santa Claus collection. She was very proud to be a long time Breast Cancer survivor. Her favorite activities always included her family and friends, laughter and reading.



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony C. Satariano and her sister, Anita Kessler Gwyn.



She is survived by her children: Anthony C. "Tony" (Cheryl) Satariano II of Clifton, Ohio; Andrea L. Satariano of Pittsburgh, PA and Kristen A. (Patrick) Hope of Arlington, VA; grandchildren: Anthony C. (Aubrey) Satariano; Caitlin Satariano; Anthony J. "AJ" Hays; Matteo, Patricia and Lillian Hope; great grandchildren: Anthony C. "Charlie" and Rowan; a brother: John (Janice) Kessler of Summerton, SC; nieces and nephews: Heather Vincent; John Paul (Tiffanie) Kessler; Michelle (Jason) Mills and David (Amanda) Kessler; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Preservation Society of Clifton.



Services will be held 12 Noon Monday, February 24th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with visitation beginning at 11 AM Monday. She will be interred at Clifton Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



