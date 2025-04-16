Sassen, Sue

Sassen (Buffenbarger), Sue Carol



Sue C. Sassen, born February 15, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to Ervin and Rachel(Harris) Buffenbarger. She was married to Henry H. Sassen for 36 years until his death in December of 1988. She is survived by her children, John (Marsha) of Clifton, Roger (Masae) of Japan, and LuCinda (Tim) of Cedarville. She was preceded in death by daughter Beverly on March 6th of this year. She has three grandchildren: Anne of Cedarville, Austin (Lily) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, and Logan of Cedarville. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs with her funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. Sue will be laid to rest at Massie Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Greene County Public Library Foundation or Friends Care Center, Circle of Friends. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





