Sassen, Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Sassen, age 65, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 6, 2025 at her residence. She was born March 11, 1959 in Wadena, Minnesota.



Beverly was preceded in death by her father: Henry Herman Sassen.



She is survived by her mother: Sue Carol (Buffenbarger) Sassen of Cedarville; sister: LuCinda (Tim) Brennaman of Cedarville; brothers: John (Marsha) Sassen of Clifton and Roger (Masae) Sassen of Japan; niece and nephews: Anne Brennaman; Austin (Lily) Brennaman and Logan Brennaman; her long time friend: Wanda; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Beverly graduated from Cedarville High School, Class of 1979. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Beverly had an outgoing personality and was loved by everyone she met. She had been a staple in Cedarville, often seen walking around the town greeting people. She was loved by her roommates, Jessica, Janie and Suzette with Towards Independence. Beverly's family would like to thank her caregivers: Donna, Cindy, Stephanie, Kristen, Amanda, Marie and Kenyana.



If desired contributions may be made in memory of Beverly to Towards Independence, Inc.



Services to celebrate her life will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. She will be interred in Massie Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made online to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



