Sarver, Claudette Elizabeth



Claudette Elizabeth Sarver passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 27, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on November 26, 1934, in Kettering, Ohio, to John Henry Zinsz and Henriette Blanche Hugeat, Claudette's life was a testament to love, family, and simple joys. She graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1952. In 1955, she began her family life by marrying Jerry Cash, with whom she had three children. Later, Claudette found enduring love with Russell H. Sarver, Jr., marrying him in 1983. Their 39 years together were filled with happiness and companionship, lasting until his passing in January 2023. Claudette embodied the warmth and nurturing spirit of a skilled, classic homemaker, reminiscent of the characters in Erma Bombeck's writings. Her home was a haven of delicious, simple cooking, with her famous potato salad, strawberry shortcake and the ever-present Kool-Aid she made for her children and eventually grandchildren. She wholeheartedly supported her children's passions, from dance recitals to football and soccer games, and shared her nurturing spirit as a Camp Fire Girl troop leader. Throughout her life, Claudette thoroughly embraced the Christmas holidays. This was evident in the care she took in decorating her home, giving mountains of gifts and painting ornaments with her kids. Inspired by her French mother and grandmother, she prepared traditional French holiday meals featuring their favorite dishes, artichokes and chestnut dressing, sharing the rich flavors of their heritage with her family. A cherished member of her neighborhood bridge club for nearly 60 years, Claudette found joy and camaraderie in her community. She also possessed a deep appreciation for nature and beauty, expressed through her vibrant flower gardens that adorned her yard and patio. She loved feeding the birds and Canada geese and often went in search of the great blue heron that lived in the area. Her creative spirit shone through in her hobbies of sewing, painting, decorating, reading and gardening. Her dedication extended beyond her family, as she volunteered at Cox Arboretum, cultivating both African violets and lasting friendships. Claudette's sense of humor and her spirited personality will be deeply missed by her children: Deborah Cash (Bob), Ken Cash (Rosemary), and Leslie Cash Ray (Jeff); her four grandchildren: Pearce Cash, Charlie Ray, Zoe Ray and Sam Ray; and her cherished five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one grandchild, Ben Cash. A service to celebrate Claudette's life will be held at a future date in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. To honor Claudette's love for nature and her time spent volunteering, memorial donations may be made to Cox Arboretum in her name. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com