Sarisky, Lorraine "Lori"



Lorraine "Lori" Sarisky-Doty, age 63, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on September 6, 2024. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 7, 1961 to the late Frances and Anne Sarisky. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard Doty; brother Rick Sarisky. She is survived by her children Alexandra (Daniel) Nickel, Amber (Jeremy) Doty, Austin Doty, Ann (Andrew) Payne, and Angela (David) Hamilton; siblings Carole (Joseph) DeFiore, Patti (Todd) Stevenson, Donald (Lisa) Sarisky, and Dennis (Aracelis) Sarisky; grandchildren Arianna, Asher, Anders, Stuart, Oliver, Audrey, Ellis, DJ, and Daniel; sister in law Patty Sarisky. Lori was a wonderful mother. She was such a loving person and was kind to everyone she met. Lori was an avid gardener and cook. Lori grew up in Youngstown, Ohio with her 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in March of 1985. Shortly after, on April 5, 1985, Lori married the love of her life, Richard. Marrying Richard blessed her with her two wonderful step-daughters, Ann and Angela. Together, Lori and Richard had three children of their own, Alexandra, Amber, and Austin. Lori was the most wonderful, caring mother and her children were her entire world. That love eventually flooded over to her grandchildren. She loved every child as they were her own and was considered a second mother to many. Memorial service to be announced.



