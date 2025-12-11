Sara Freihofer

Freihofer, Sara Elizabeth



FREIHOFER, Sara Elizabeth, age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Danbury Huber Heights. She was born on July 14, 1932, in Shelby, Ohio to Ivo and Lillian Moll.







Sara graduated from Shelby H.S. and briefly attended Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, before she transferred to The Ohio State University, where she majored in Sociology. It was there that she became an avid fan of football and her beloved Buckeyes. After traveling the world with her military husband, Sara and her family settled and lived in Huber Heights for over 60 years, where she eventually owned and managed a Hallmark shop.



Sara was a faithful member of St. Peter's Church, and loved her family, music, gardening, chocolate, and coffee. She had a sunny and happy disposition and enjoyed being around people. She loved life! She was a devoted wife, a caring mother of 4, a dedicated grandmother of 8 and a proud great-grandmother of 11.







She was preceded in death by her parents Ivo and Lillian Moll, sister Janice Kelly, husband Gerald A. Scheiman, husband George R. Freihofer, granddaughter Carolyn Rose Trinter, stepsons George Jr. and Steven Freihofer.







She will be dearly missed by her loving children: Diane (Dave) Trinter, Debbie (Joe) Joseph, Donna Horn, and Greg (Teresa) Scheiman, grandchildren: Eric, Amanda, Michael, Jenny, Melissa, Kevin and 11 great-grandchildren.







A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Friday, December 12, 2025, at St. Peters Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd, where a mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. A special thank you for the love and care of the Danbury Huber Heights staff and to Care 360 Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



