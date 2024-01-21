Sapp, Delores Maxine



Age 95, passed away on January 18, 2024. She was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, March 4, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Edna Carter. She graduated from Nelsonville High School, class of 1946, and was married to her high school sweetheart, Elza Sapp on October 2, 1948. She worked for an insurance company while her husband attended Ohio University. After graduation they moved to Hamilton, Ohio where he started his teaching career. Maxine became a homemaker and a stay at home Mom. They had two children, Edward and Tracey. They have two grandchildren, Ashton Grathwohl and Austin Sapp, two great grandchildren, Graham and Carter Grathwohl and two step grandchildren Josh (Emily) Abrams and Lora Abrams. Maxine and Elza raised their children and helped raise their grandchildren. Their children and grandchildren are the joy of their lives. Maxine's hobbies during her life were oil painting, cake decorating, upholstering and gardening. She was a member of Grace Methodist Church for 50 years and very active in the church. Served on many committees, helped with Bible School, church dinners, and sold pecans to raise money for the church. She was a member of the King's Daughters Sunday School Class of which she was the class treasurer for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Miriam Rachael Circle of Grace Church. Survivors include her husband Elza, son Edward (Monica) Sapp and daughter Tracey (Greg) Abrams, granddaughter Ashton (John) Grathwohl and grandson Austin (Maggie) Sapp. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Ruby Carter, Remona Carter, Betty Sapp Heinlein and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Edna Carter, brothers Bernard, Bob, and Bill, and sisters Alice, June and JoAnn, in-laws Elza Sapp Sr. and Cora Alice Sapp and brothers-in-law Bill Watkins, James Heinlein and Bill Cox. The services will be held on Friday January 26, 2024 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1200 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 at 11:00am with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Visitation will be Thursday January 25, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio after the service. Memorials may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church or Animal Friends Humane Society 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



