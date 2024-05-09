Saphire, David



David Saphire, age 80 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2024, with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Sandy Saphire, his sister-in-law Pat Saphire, and his parents Harold and Shirley Saphire. He was surrounded by love from his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Maureen Saphire, his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Carl Weiss, his brother Richard Saphire, sister-in-law Billie Blackmore, and numerous other family members and friends. Born in Cleveland, David spent his childhood in Shaker Heights before moving to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University, where he obtained his undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees. Before practicing law, David had many interesting jobs such as selling hot dogs at Indians games, driving a taxi in Columbus, and serving as a captain in the Army. David eventually moved to Dayton where he spent the majority of his life as an attorney for E.S. Gallon & Associates. Dayton was also where he met the love of his life, Sandy. They built a house in Centerville and shared many memorable adventures in their over 40 years together. David's life was led by his strong desire to help others in need. He took a personal interest in each client he worked for, and treated them as if they were family. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, most especially Reds baseball and Buckeye football, or any game which his son Jonathan was officiating. David was a hero to more people than he was likely aware. His impact on others will continue to reverberate in the world. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH, with interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery, and then there will be a reception to celebrate both David and Sandy's lives back at Temple Israel. Donations can be made to The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital. May David and Sandy's memory be a blessing.



