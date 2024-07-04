Sanner, Jeffrey W. "Jeff"



Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Sanner, age 68 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Kettering Health Network  Miamisburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 26, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Doris (Gross) & L. Wade Sanner. Jeff graduated from the West Carrollton High School Class of 1973 and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Mr. Sanner has been a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer since 1977. He was the Owner & Operator of Sanner Funeral Home in West Carrollton from 1980 to present. He served on the City of West Carrollton Council from Jan. 26, 1988, and then became Mayor of the City West Carrollton from Jan. 1, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2023, with 36 years of dedicated service to the City of West Carrollton. Jeff served as liaison on multiple boards and commissions. He served as President on the W. C. Community Improvement Corporation since 2008; served as President of the Greater Dayton Mayors and Managers Association from 2012-2013. Jeff enjoyed helping others, serving his community and being with his family. He especially enjoyed a good cigar and a glass of bourbon. Preceded in death by his parents Doris (Gross) Sanner on Jan. 30, 2022, and by his father L. Wade Sanner on Sept. 11, 2002, and by his father-in-law Chester Winstead. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Leigh Ann (Winstead) Sanner, his cherished daughter Mollie Sanner Whitt and husband Austin, and the lights of his life his 3 beautiful granddaughters Evelyn Grace Whitt, Lydia Faye Whitt and Vivian Leigh Whitt, his sister Geri (Lloyd) Pearson, his 2 brothers Josh (Lorraine Cobb) Sanner, and Sandor "Sandy" (Elizabeth) Sanner, his mother-in-law Sandra Winstead, his 2 sisters-in-law Shelly (Terry) Macduff, and Missy (Todd) Summers, his new puppies Poppy & Rosie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In keeping with Jeff's wishes, private services will be held, and final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Great Apes, 5843 Van Simmons Rd., Wachula, FL 33873 in memory of Jeff. Arrangements entrusted to the Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



