Sands, Brice J.



Brice (Jim) James Sands



(1947-2025)



A family man, veteran, first responder, avid golfer, all-around goofball, and friend to everyone, Jim Sands, 78, of Indian Lake, Ohio, and Weeki Wachee, Florida, quietly passed away with family by his side on July 2, 2025. Jim was born in Springfield, Ohio, in 1947 to Brice and Bernice Sands. Jim was the fourth of 6 siblings, all of whom have remained close throughout their long lives. Jim graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1964 before joining the U.S. Navy and serving for 4 years on the U.S.S. Richard E. Byrd. Following his time in the Navy, Jim continued his pursuit to help and protect others at the Bethel Township Fire Department alongside several of his family members. Jim devoted more than 20 years at the station as a firefighter, paramedic, and fire chief. There, he even met the love of his life, Jean Burdo. The pair married in 1989 and spent nearly 4 wonderful decades together traveling the world, embracing family, and inspiring everyone they met with their incredible love. Jim was preceded in death by his father Brice, mother Bernice, brother O.G. (Janice), sister Bennie, father-in-law Mike, and sister-in-law Carol. Jim is survived by his wife Jean, sister Sandy (John), brothers Don and John (Dawn), daughter Jessi (Jason), sons Tom (Tonya), John (Michelle), and Brian, in-laws Joy, Jim, Chris, and Rob, grandchildren Nathan, Josie, Danielle, and Samantha, great-grandchildren Blayke, Cambria, Landon, Silas, and Yvette, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and bonus family that he loved dearly as his own. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 13, 2025 from 1PM  3PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, & Fraley Funeral home, 507 Jefferson St., in New Carlisle, Ohio. Where a funeral service will be held in his honor at 10AM on Monday, July 14, 2025. Interment to follow in Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.trostelchapman.com





