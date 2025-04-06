Sanders, Sue E.



age 66, of Kettering passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025 in her home. She was born August 29, 1958 to the late James and Callie (Damron) Rehrig. Sue is survived by her husband of 47 years, Benjamin (Ben) Sanders whom she married on October 14, 1978 at Faith Church in Kettering; son Matthew and Jessica Sanders of Versailles; grandson Braxton; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Sue graduated from Kettering Fairmont West High School in 1976. She was employed at Kettering City Schools for the last 27 years. Most recently, she had been working at Van Buren Middle School as an aide. Sue enjoyed going for a drive after Sunday breakfasts with her husband. She loved watching old movies, I Love Lucy, and Little House on the Prairie. She also enjoyed spending time with her Pomeranians Evie, Ivy, and Sassy, whom she affectionately called her girls. Sue had a soft spot in her heart for Pomeranians and was constantly watching for those that needed to be saved from rescues. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, OH 45458.



