Sanderman, John Robert "Jack"



Sanderman, John Robert, "Jack", age 87, of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Hospice of Dayton on May 10, 2025. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 15th, from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home KETTERING. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 16th at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. To share fond memories and offer condolences, visit www.routsong.com.



