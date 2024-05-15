Sand, Thomas James



Thomas James Sand Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, born on November 30, 1966 and passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2024. He was born in Denver, Colorado to Thomas James and Charlotte (Blair) Sand. He graduated from Alter High School in 1985 and The University of Dayton in 1991. He is preceded in death by his Mother.



Tom was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his Father, two sisters; Jennifer Tighe (Jim) and Ellen Miller (Adam), seven nieces and nephews, Charlie, Andrew, Ellie and Maggie Tighe and Lauren, Sam and Molly Miller and many cousins and friends that will all miss him. His labrador retriever, Liaska, held the distinct honor of being by Tom's side when he died.



Tom had a love of fine food and fine dining. He turned these loves into a passion and a career in Restaurant Management. The highlight of this career was helping the love of his life, Anne Kearney, run her successful restaurant in the French Quarter.



Tom lost his way in the last several years through his addiction and mental health challenges. We are hopeful that he is now at peace and is healthy in mind and body. We are convinced that his Mom was waiting for him with open arms when he arrived in Heaven.



The family will hold a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 on Friday, May 17, 2024



followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 at St. Charles Borromeo Church 4600 Ackerman Blvd. Dayton, OH 45429. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to www.jayslight.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com