SALES, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Sales, born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on August 31, 1932, passed away on the morning of December 12, 2022, after a 13 year battle with Parkinson's disease in her home of 64 years. She was a hardworking woman who retired from Dayton Public School and Dayton Leadership Academy and of strong faith in God, she was a member of Rockhill Baptist Church.



Celebration of life services will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 10:00–11:00 am. Services immediately follow at 11:00am. Interment at 1pm @ the Dayton VA National Cemetery. Reverend Lavon Mann, Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church officiating.



Betty's favorite color is red, feel free to honor her by wearing wear red to the service.

