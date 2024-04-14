Ryan, Robert Joseph



Robert Joseph Ryan, age 78, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. He was born October 27, 1945 in Middletown, the son of Robert F. and Rita (Schaiper) Ryan.



Bob was a very hard worker, and worked many long hours as a business owner of Ryan's Locksmith. He was a Disney enthusiast.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon M. Ryan; son, Robert J. Ryan Jr.; daughter, Christy L. Biddle; granddaughter, Samantha Lairson; brother, Tom Ryan.



Bob is survived by his children, Andrew D. (Cristina) Ryan, Nathan E.L. (Ruth) Ryan, Molly M. Lairson, Jessica M. (Terry) Duncan, Samuel P. Ryan, Benjamin D. (Felicia) Ryan; 22 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy ( Don) Dixon; sister-in-law, Karen Ryan; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.



