Ryan, Carole J., of Springfield, OH passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Carole was born on October 4, 1940 in Springfield to Clarence and Louise (Garry) Bumgarner. She had been employed as an Assembler at Navistar and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Carole was a past officer of CLC and member of the Rosary Makers. More than anything Carole enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Survivors include her husband, James Ryan; daughter, Tarole (Rick) Lloyd; five grandchildren, Jaccob Lloyd, Allen (Shannon) Lloyd, Robert (Kelsey) Lloyd, Catherine Lloyd and Faith Lloyd; one great-grandchild, Charlie Lloyd; four siblings, Clairita Willmeth, Martha McHenry, Pat (Lee) White and Carl (Debbie) Bumgarner; numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Lynn Ann Willmeth. Carole was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Sister Rose Elizabeth, Mary "Mickey" Bumgarner, Ann Burr and Garry Bumgarner. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

