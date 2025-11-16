Ryan Basine

Basine, Ryan W.



Age 52, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 13, 2025. He was born on October 13, 1973, at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and was the beloved son of James and Gail Wellborn-Basine. Ryan was born with multiple disabilities and was unable to speak, yet he moved through the world with a gentle and loving spirit. His warm smile welcomed everyone, and he had a remarkable ability to connect deeply without saying a word. For the past eight years, Ryan lived at Walford Home, part of Towards Independence, where the devoted staff loved him dearly and cared for him with compassion and respect. Ryan cherished his sister, Jennifer Basine Welsh, her husband Jarrod, and their two children, Colin (10) and Jackson (9). He found joy in simple pleasures-swinging on the back porch, spending time with his roommates, and attending special family gatherings. He loved Christmas, handing out candy at Halloween, collecting photos of his favorite people, bowling, and being part of any event filled with people and laughter. A Celebration of Life will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440 beginning at 12 noon on Thursday, November 20. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Towards Independence, Xenia, OH. Ryan's gentle presence touched every life he encountered, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com