RUTHERFORD, Larry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUTHERFORD, Larry D.

83 a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away January 25, 2023, in Villa Springfield. He was born on August 14, 1939, the son of Evans A. and Neva F. Rutherford. Larry retired from Kelsey Hayes and Miller Manufacturing. He was known for his sense of humor and making people laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Rutherford-George; and brother James Rutherford. Survivors include his children Jennifer (Raoul Schneider) Rutherford, Elizabeth (Charlie) Estep and Caroline (Todd) Baker; brother Howard (Pam) Rutherford; sisters Sue (Lanny) Gump and Sonja (Bill) Fisher; grandchildren Blaire, Dain, Olivia and Audrey; sister-in-law JoAnn Rutherford; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor Larry will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A procession will follow to Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

