Rutherford, James



James T. Rutherford, age 78, passed away on April 19, 2024, in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Born on October 21, 1945, to the late Erald and Helen Rutherford, James led a life filled with love, hard work, and service. James proudly served as a veteran in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era before dedicating himself to a 36-year career at Navistar. Known for his honesty and strong work ethic, James was a pillar of support for his colleagues and community. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was regarded as a good neighbor by all who knew him. Outside of work, James found joy in simple pleasures. He had a passion for building and flying RC planes, enjoyed spending time fishing and boating, and cherished his pets with all his heart. His love for animals was evident to all who saw him interact with his furry companions. A proud husband married to the love of his life, Barbara, for 53 years, James was also a loving father to Shelly, Nicolle (Jason), Christopher and Sheila. He took immense pride in his role as a father and a grandfather to Kaylee, Cori, Renee, Emmett, Paige, Sierra, Andrew, Shane, Tilly, and Nathan along with great-grandchildren, Omari and Nola and several other great-grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, James is survived by his brothers Jack (Maria) and David (Alma) as well as sister-in-law Theresa. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. James legacy of kindness, hard work, and dedication will live on through the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





