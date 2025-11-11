Ruth Wills

Wills (Chupka), Ruth Ann



Ruth Ann (Chupka) Wills, 82, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Arlington Pointe. She was born in Middletown on July 25, 1943 to the late August F. and Anna C. (Dulak) Chupka. Ruth Ann graduated from Fenwick High School, Class of 1961 and on August 11, 1966 married her husband, Jack Wills. She retired from Square D Goupe Schneider, after 20 years in customer service. Ruth Ann was a devoted Catholic, member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church and former member of the Garden Angel's gardening group at the church. She was always happy being outdoors, especially when tending to her flower gardens. Ruth Ann loved her family, visiting her grandchildren in North Carolina and spending winters in Florida. Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Chris (Georganna) Wills; step-daughter, Cheryl Ann (Fred) Creager; grandchildren, Tyler, Julia, Amy & April; great grandchildren, Mariah, Zoey & Jr.; brother, Phil (Stephanie) Chupka; sister-in-law, Connie Chupka; nephews, Greg Chupka, Tim Chupka & Ryan (Amy) Chupka; and many more extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, John E. "Jack" Wills; her parents; and brothers, August F. Chupka, Jr. & David E. Chupka. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 14, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodside Mausoleum (building C - exterior), 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio 45005; St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042; or Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



