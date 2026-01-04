Ruth Greene

Greene, Ruth C.



Age 100, of Laguna Woods, CA, passed away December 10, 2025 at Saddleback Medical Center, Laguna Hills, CA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Clifford Ballard officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Virtual streaming link available.



