Russell Young Jr.

Young, Jr., Russell L.



Russell L. Young Jr., affectionately known to many as Rusty, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2025, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on January 30, 1978, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he grew to be a remarkable individual whose kindness and generosity left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Russell graduated from Centerville High School as a member of the Class of 1998 and furthered his education by obtaining an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts from Sinclair Community College. His dedication to personal growth and development was matched only by his commitment to his family and community. After the passing of their father, he and his brother, Jason continued running the family businesses, Bojangles Nightclub and Sparky's Lounge, carrying on their father's legacy. Russell was known for his incredible personality, always putting others ahead of himself. He possessed a warm smile that could light up any room and was often described as one of the kindest people anyone could encounter. His family was his pride and joy, and he was a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Angelica Young. Together, they created a loving home that was marked by laughter and support. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Debra Swindall; siblings Jason (Allison) Young, Jessica Young, Morgan (Benjamin) Craft, and Kelsey (Tanner) Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews: Haleigh, Kaleigh, Brady, Hudson, Weston, Fallon, Penelope, Alexander, and Aspen. He enjoyed countless moments with these cherished family members and friends, enhancing their lives with his unwavering affection and camaraderie. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell L. Young Sr.; sister, Renee Sturgis; paternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Young; and maternal grandparents, Don and Bonnie Broslow. Russell's legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched. He leaves behind not just a family, but a community grateful for the kindness and light he shared so freely. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for the joy he brought into the lives he encountered. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



