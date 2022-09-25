RUSSELL, RONALD

WITHERSPOON,



Ronald Russell "Ronnie"



(Ronnie) Ronald Russell Witherspoon 82, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in Port Richey, FL.



Ron was born in Dayton, OH, Feb. 24, 1940. He graduated from Trotwood Madison High School.



Ron played trumpet for many years with his brother Bill in several jazz/pop bands in the Dayton area before moving to Florida.



Ron was preceded in death by his son Todd Witherspoon, sister Carol (Bill) Kingston, and brother Bill (Penney) Witherspoon.



Ron is survived and forever loved by his brother John Michael and his sister-in-law Brenda Witherspoon of Moraine, Ohio, a special cousin Margie Orth, with many cousins and friends.



Ronnie was a six year U.S. Navy veteran during the Vietnam War and served on the USS Canisteo. His family has arranged a full U.S. Navy Military Honors Gravesite Service Sept. 28, 2022, at 11:00 am. Bethel West Cemetery, 9580 (Old Troy Pke) Oh-202, Tipp City, Ohio, (Miami County). Per Ron's lifelong wishes he will be laid to rest with his son Todd.

