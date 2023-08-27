Russell, Linda



Linda Russell, age 70, of Cincinnati Ohio, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, August 31, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral