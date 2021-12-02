springfield-news-sun logo
RUSSELL, James

RUSSELL, James Edward "Jim"

LEBANON - 84, son of Georgia Hornback Russell and S. Harry Russell, went Home peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 6 PM. Jim was an

estate auctioneer for over 30 years and truly loved his craft. He is survived by 2 daughters, Robyn Gosbee and Penny Pope, and 3 brothers, Lynn (Boz), John and Harry. A service will be held at the New Freedom Church Chapel (Gap Room) located at 840 Miller Road in Lebanon, Ohio, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00AM.

