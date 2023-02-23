RUSSELL, Duane H.



Age 85, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Thursday, February 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary (Gorzny) Russell; beloved wife of 39 years, Sylvia (Repine) Russell; son, Steven Russell; brothers, Glenn, Kenneth, Raymond, and David Russell; and his sister, Genevieve Bahr. He is survived by his daughters, Nikole (Chris) Gardner of Jamestown, and Ann (Robert Gajda) Carbonell of Oakwood; daughter-in-law, Miranda Russell; and grandchildren, Eryn and Landon Gardner, Iris Russell and Susana Gajda Carbonell; brother, Robert Russell; sister, Mary Catherine Butts; and many nieces and nephews. Duane was born January 28, 1938, in Galt, IL. He graduated from Grayslake Community High School in 1956. After attending the University of Illinois at Navy Pier, he served in the Army Reserves. Duane lived a majority of his life in Huber Heights, OH, with his wife and children. He worked for Captor Corporation for over 50 years, as an electrical engineer. Duane had a love of history, science, horses, spending time with his grandchildren, a good joke, beer and pizza. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. There will be a celebration of Duane's life later this summer. Contributions, in memory of Duane, may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or www.hospiceofdayton.org. To share a special memory of Duane, or leave a message for his family, please visit:



