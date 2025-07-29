Runyan, William Carroll "Bill"



William Carroll "Bill" Runyan passed away on Thursday June 26, 2025, in the Masonic Healthcare Center. He was born on February 28, 1934, to Gwenzilla & Carroll Runyan in Catawba, Ohio. Bill graduated from Catawba High School in 1952 and The Ohio State University in 1977. He served in the Army in Germany from 1955-1956. Bill was married to Mary Lee Bobst for 64 years, together they raised their three children on the family dairy farm in Catawba area. Bill was a lifelong member of the Catawba Methodist church and belonged to the Mechanicsburg Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #113. He was active in the community serving on the Northeastern Board of Education, Champaign County Soil Conservation and Union Township Zoning Boards as well as several others. He is survived by his children Pam & Randy Croson, Jim & Yong Runyan and John Runyan. Grandchildren Ben & Amanda Croson, Candice Croson, Ron & Whitney Runyan, Grace Runyan, Ross & Katie Runyan and Brooke Runyan, and 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. His brother and sister-in-law Dan & Judy Runyan, sister Bonnie Woods, sister & brother-in-law Sue and Bernie Bauer and numerous nieces & nephews also survive; devoted friends Greg and Randy Powell and dedicated care giver Gina Blankman, as well as his church family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary in 2018 and daughter-in-law Susan Toy Runyan in 2024. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00  7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 1, 2025, in Catawba United Church, 61 S. Champaign St, Catawba, OH 43010. Masonic Honors will be held at 3:30 P.M. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in the Church with Pastor Doug Bovey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Catawba United Church, 61 S. Champaign St, Catawba, OH 43010. Or to, Pleasant Township Fire Department. 10 W Pleasant St, Catawba, OH 43010. Services entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, OH.



