Runyan, Wanda

Runyan (Storts), Wanda C.



Wanda C. (Storts) Runyan, 80, of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2025 in her home. She was born November 25, 1944 in Springfield, the daughter of Carrol and Wanda Mary (Curl) Storts. Wanda enjoyed going to garage sales and participating in neighborhood activities. She always adopted families through Toys for Tots at Christmastime and enjoyed picking out presents for the kids. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her two children, Bill C. Storts and Melissa Runyan; grandchildren, Sara, Ridge, and Layne; great-grandchildren, Addison, Natalie, and Reina; and brother, Dennis (Dian) Storts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Runyan on September 24, 2013; brother, William Storts; grandson, Wyatt; and her parents. Wanda's family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Valley Hospice and nurses Jordan, Kendra, and Paige for their wonderful and compassionate care. Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Tuesday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com