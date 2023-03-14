Runkle, Barbara J



Barbara Jean (Blankenship) Runkle, 88, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away on March 10, 2023 in Miami Valley Hospital.



Barbara was born December 17, 1934 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Carl and Mildred (Brunotte) Blankenship. Barbara married love of her life, Lawrence "Dick" Runkle on April 16, 1954, in Concord Methodist Church, which was officiated by Rev. Don Yocum. She enjoyed gardening and showing flowers with her husband at the Champaign County Fair. She was very proud of the farm that her and her husband built over the years. Cooking, reading, sewing, and having family gatherings with her siblings were her favorite things to do. Most of all she loved taking care of her family and was a very strong and independent woman.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Foster; her brothers, Roger and Melvin (Jeanne) Blankenship of Springfield; her sisters Virginia Fell of Urbana, and Marilyn (Jerry) Clark of London; her grandchildren, Shawn (Debbie) Foster of Piqua, Shanda (Brian) Green of Sidney; her great-grandchildren, Morgan Carey of Sidney, Seth Foster, Wyatt Foster of Piqua, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Barbara is preceded in death by her husband; her parents: her son, Richard Runkle; her brother, Michael Blankenship; and her sister, Karen Wagner.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 P.M.  6:00 P.M. on Wednesday March 15, 2023 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 16 2023 in the funeral home with Pastor Tina Fox officiating.



Burial will follow at Springs Grove Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Fairgrounds, PO BOX 38157, Urbana, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

