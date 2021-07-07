springfield-news-sun logo
RUHLAND, Pamela

RUHLAND, Pamela

Age 74, of Xenia, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on October 31, 1946, in

Xenia, Ohio, and was a 1964 graduate of Xenia High School.

Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Ruhland; her parents, Clarence and Leona (Butler) McKeever; and her brother, Vic McKeever.

She is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Chris) Smith and Marsi (Marvin) Whitaker; and grandchildren, Alan and Alex LaPrairie.

Memorial services will be held 1 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A gathering for friends and family will be held Friday from 12 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. If desired,

memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pam to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

