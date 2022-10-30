RUGGLES, Frederick B. "Rick"



85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



He was born August 30, 1937, in Brookville, Ohio, the son of Holmes and Marjorie Ruggles.



Rick retired from Morris Bean & Company in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He was an avid lepidopterist and spent his retirement using his computer skills to help the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with butterfly surveys. Rick was also very active with the Brookville High School Alumni Association, and maintained their member database for over 20 years.



He is survived by his children, sons Brian (wife Margaret) and Doug (wife Krisha), along with grandchildren Nolan, Evan, Owen and Brendan, and Kenna, Kyla and Keilan.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sandra Ruggles.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 1:30 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

