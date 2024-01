Ruemping, Thomas



80, passed away January 4, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 Thursday January 11, 2024 at St. Rita Catholic Church 5401 N Main St. Dayton 45415. The family will receive friends 4-6pm Wednesday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com