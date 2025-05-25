Rudy (Dankworth), Kim L.



Kim L. Rudy, 68 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on May 22, 2025 surrounded by her loved ones. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Grand Heights Baptist Church, located at 1611 Armstrong Rd, Fairborn. Visitation will start at 10am with services starting at noon. The full obituary will be posted soon at www.littletonandrue.com



