Rudy, Janice

Rudy (Begley), Janice Marie



Janice Marie (Begley) Rudy, 88, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025, at Sunrise of Dublin. She was born on November 16, 1936, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Ervie and Dorsie (Tipton) Begley. Janice moved to Ohio after finishing her music education degree at Eastern Kentucky University, but her Kentucky home always held a special place in her heart. Janice worked for the Miamisburg School System from 1959-1964. During that time, she met and married William Harry Rudy, and started a beautiful family with their three children, Dana, Phillip and John. After Harry passed, she moved to Westerville, Ohio to be closer to two of her children. While there, she attended Grace Polaris Church, and enjoyed Bible Study, singing, and playing the piano. Janice loved sitting under the teaching of Pastor Jim, especially his Bible study on Monday nights. Janice was also one of the most diligent volunteers for Grace Polaris' children's ministry on Sunday mornings. She had such a burden to prepare well each week to teach the children in her Sunday school class about Jesus. Janice had a very strong faith in Jesus, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Phillip (Cindy) Rudy and John (Monica) Rudy; son-in-law, Randall Nottingham; grandchildren, Andrew (Molly) Nottingham, Wesley (Olivia) Nottingham, Callie Nottingham, William Rudy, Megan Rudy, Clara Rudy, and Nicholas Rudy; great grandchildren, Callum, Marjorie, Sage, Foster, and Carson; brother-in-law, Albert Bowman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Harry Rudy; daughter, Dana Nottingham; and her sister, Ruth Bowman. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10  11 AM on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



