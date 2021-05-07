RUDICIL, Richard Ralph



Age 84, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2021, at his home. He was born on



July 30, 1936, the son of Arthur and Ethel (Ross) Rudicil. He graduated from Centerville High School in Indiana, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On December 8, 1962, he married Maxine Marie Shaw and together they raised two children. Richard was a member of the Butler County Antique Machinery Club and the Brookville Antique Machinery Club. He loved farming and spending time with the tractor clubs. He also enjoyed writing poetry about his faith and never missed an opportunity to share his faith with the people he met. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Marie Rudicil; two children, Susan (Matt) Ruoff and David (Juanita) Rudicil; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Watts, Nathan (Kendra) Alliston, Jacob (Heather) and Emily Faye Rudicil; four great-grandchildren, Milo and Leo Watts and Owen and Luke Alliston; one brother, Russell (Tory) Rudicil; and many nieces, nephews,



other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Omer, Floyd, and Irvin Rudicil; and two sisters, Ruth Shepherd and Naomi Ulman. There will be a private graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at



