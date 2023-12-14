Rude, Ronald R.



Ronald R. Rude, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 12, 2023. Born on October 14, 1944, in Springfield, he was the son of the late Raymond and Verna Rude. Ron graduated from Springfield North High School in 1962 and began his career at Main Auto Parts. In 1976, he embarked on a long and distinguished career with the Clark County Sheriff's Department, eventually retiring as a Sergeant. He had a passion for fishing, particularly enjoying trips to Canada with his father. One of his most cherished travel experiences was a trip to Hawaii with his wife, Marianne, to celebrate her 50th birthday. They also made regular trips to Amish Country. Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marianne (Yinger) Rude, and their five children: Michelle (Chris) Cheney, Ron Rude (Jon McDonald), Deborah (Rich) Swihart, Lisa L. (Dean) Camden, and Amy J. (Brad) Zynda. He was a loving grandfather to grandchildren: Megan (Jason) Leaver, Jake Chaney, Kyle (Shaunee) Swihart, Karissa Swihart, Kelsey Swihart (fiancé Ryan Harding), Krista (Dwayne) Anderson, Richie (Stacey) Smith, Madison (Will) Lawson, and Zach Zynda. Ron's legacy extends to eleven great-grandchildren. Ron was also preceded in death by his half-sister, Virginia. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 17th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where services will also be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Williams with the Wesley Chapel Baptist Church officiating. Following the service, entombment will take place at the Rose Hill Mausoleum. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family through www.littletonandrue.com.





