Rucker, Theodore J.



passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024 with his wife, Janice, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Harry J. Rucker and Hazel Brown Rucker; the mother of his children, Sarah Strickland Rucker; his sister, Jacquelyn Webb Murphy; and his daughter, Lisa Renee Rucker. Ted led a remarkable life defined by dedication to his faith, family and a successful business career. A man of integrity and creativity, he began his journey in the U.S. Army National Guard where he developed the discipline and commitment that guided him throughout his life. He attained the rank of Captain through Officer's Candidate School. He was known for his professionalism and the lasting relationships he forged through a lifetime membership at Corinthian Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, former Trustee Board Member and Boy Scout Troop Leader. His faith was central to his life, guiding him through all of life's experiences. He was a member of The National Epicureans, Incorporated (Having served as 1st Gentleman when Janice was National President), The Dayton SophistiCats, The G-Men, Connecting Link Of The Wilberforce, Ohio Links, Incorporated and The Men Of Frolic. Ted left behind a legacy of love and strength in a blended family: His wife, Janice; a son Daryl (Angela) of Tampa, Florida; a bonus daughter Sarita (Aaron) Simmons of Dayton, Ohio; five grandsons: Anthony G.M. McKinnis, Christopher Lee Brown, Jaaron (Ronequa) Simmons, Camaaron Simmons and Julian J. Rucker; one great grandson MiGeon McKinnis; one great grandaughter, Mera; a devoted nephew, Randall (Kim) Webb; nephew Roderic (Toni) Webb, niece Rhonda Webb; grandnieces, Tiffani Webb, Tierra Webb and grandnephew, Matthew Webb, special godsons Ron Underwood, Rick Bradley and Steve Bradley, and a host of other grandnieces and grandnephews. Among his cherished friends are Colonels (Ret.) Nathaniel and Dorothy Vivians, Dolores DeVane, The Thomasson Family and The Walker Family. Private services were celebrated with inurnment in the columbarium at Dayton National Cemetery, with full military honors. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



