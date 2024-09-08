Rucker, Mark A.



Rucker, Mark A., 72 of Springfield, went home to join friends and family with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2024. He was born in Springfield on April 26, 1952 the son of Victor and Margaret (Snyder) Rucker. He attended Springfield South High School and was a volunteer firefighter/paramedic for the Springfield Township Fire Department. Mark retired as a Supervisor from Ohio Edison after 39 years of service and was also the former Pastor at First Free Will Baptist Church for 34 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and in the Air National Guard. He loved his church picnics and attending the annual Navy reunions. Survivors include his wife, Patsy (Williams); two children, Nicole (Brian) Leciejewski and Matthew Rucker; two grandchildren, Laynee Mowell and Lexi (Jake) Bush; twin sister, Marta (Joe) Stalder and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Rucker; granddaughter, Olivia Mowell and siblings, Ann Wolfenbarger, James, Victor, Wayne and Michael Rucker. His family would like to thank Dr. Umerani, Dr. Varghese, Dr. Akhter, Dr. Dorbish and the staff of S.R.M.C. and Riverside Methodist Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at First Free Will Baptist Church. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Pastor Adam McCarty officiating. Burial will be in Newcomers Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



