Ruby, Michele

Ruby (Dean), Michele Sue



Michele Sue Ruby, age 82, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville, Ohio. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 8, 1942, to the late Dwight and Mary "Virginia" (Lindsey) Dean. In addition to her parents, Michele was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Dean and Harry "Sonny" Dean. Michele is survived by her children, Chris (Ed) Floyd of Greenville, and Robert "Bob" Ruby II of Missoula, Montana; her granddaughter, Sparrow Ruby; her brother, Greg (Marie) Dean of Centerville, Ohio, and her close cousins, Sam Clark and Joyce Staples. After graduating from Trotwood High School, Michele received her RN from the Maimi Valley Hospital nursing school. Michele worked for several nursing homes in the Dayton area. She then worked for the State of Ohio as an inspector for nursing homes. Michele completed her nursing career at IHS as their regional director of nursing, where she managed many nursing homes in the tri-state area. Michele had a heart of gold but was known to be stern. She would never ask someone to do something that she would not do herself. After she retired, Michele enjoyed tending her flower gardens and was a Master Gardener. Aside from her green thumb, she was a part of a art group at the Vandalia Senior Center, where she met with friends weekly. Her sense of humor and lovable personality will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



