ROYERS, Mary C.



Age 93, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Emil J. Royers. Mary is survived by her children Sandra Scheve of Beavercreek, OH, Robert (Joy) Royers of Crescent City, FL, Brenda Williams of Lucedale, MS, Richard (Sharon) Royers of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Rob, Nanette Hall, Todd, Stephanie, Tim, Joe and Mary, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11:30 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home -Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., with interment to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30- 11:30 AM Friday, September 2.



