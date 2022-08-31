springfield-news-sun logo
X

ROYERS, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROYERS, Mary C.

Age 93, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Emil J. Royers. Mary is survived by her children Sandra Scheve of Beavercreek, OH, Robert (Joy) Royers of Crescent City, FL, Brenda Williams of Lucedale, MS, Richard (Sharon) Royers of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Rob, Nanette Hall, Todd, Stephanie, Tim, Joe and Mary, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11:30 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home -Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., with interment to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30- 11:30 AM Friday, September 2.


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
LINDSEY, Barbara
4
HAAS, Barry
5
CULPEPPER, Darian FINLEY
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top