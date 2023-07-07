Rowland, Larry



Larry Rowland, 77, of Springfield, passed away at Arbors of Springfield on June 22, 2023. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral