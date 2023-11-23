Rowland, Joe



Joe Rowland, age 95 of Enon, Ohio passed on November 20, 2023. Born Joseph Lafayette on January 29, 1928 on Patterson Creek in Flat Gap, Kentucky to the late John and Vergie Rowland. Joe married his childhood friend and sweetheart, Ruby Dell Cantrell on December 9, 1948. He worked in the brick and railroad yards. Retiring from Price Brother's Pipe Company in Dayton. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife; parents; 5 brothers, Floyd, Lloyd, Charles, Jessie, and Bob; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Joe leaves to cherish his memory, 6 children, Bill (Enon, Ohio), Sam (Fairborn, Ohio), Danny and wife Debbie (Xenia, Ohio), John and wife Donna (Donnelsville, Ohio), Kathy (Enon, Ohio), and Connie and husband Steve (Poquoson, Virginia); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill and wife Ann (Flat Gap, KY) and Mitchell and wife Shirl (Volga, KY); and many other loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The last few years, Joe spent his time reminiscing about the past. Plus singing lines from his favorite religious songs; Lonesome Valley, A Few More Days on Earth, and Will They Miss Me. A visitation will be held at Adkins Funeral Home (Enon, Ohio) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 3pm-6pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10am at the funeral home. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion provided by Vitas Hospice during this difficult time.



